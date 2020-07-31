Susie Cathern Visconti,89,passed away July 29, 2020 at her residence in Bella Vista, Arkansas.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Peter A Visconti in 2017 and daughter Lorette A. Visconti in 2000.



She is survived by five children: Helen M. (Visconti) Davis (Stephen), Michael A Visconti (Susan), David R. Visconti, Debbie L. Visconti, and Vicky D. (Visconti) Harris. She has 9 grandchildren and many great grandchildren.



Susie was born in Marks, Mississippi and moved often as child. She graduated from Germantown High School in Tennessee. She met Peter her husband in Shelby County and was married in 1950. They celebrated not only their 50th anniversary but also their 65th anniversary. She held several jobs in her lifetime including working for the John Gerber Department Store and McDonald Brothers Wholesale Distributors, but her most important job was being a good wife and mother. She was an involved member of Forest Hill Baptist Church for 58 years, where she worked in the nursery, Vacation Bible School, sang in the choir, and participated in the Ruth class, a women's Bible Study class. Her hobbies included gardening, and traveling.



We love you and will miss you Momma.



The Family will receive guest from 9 AM until 10 AM Saturday August 1, 2020 followed by a Celebration of Life Service Saturday August 1, 2020 at Memorial Park Funeral Home Riverside Chapel. Interment will held Southwoods Memorial Park in Memphis, Tennessee.

