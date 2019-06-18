|
|
|
Suzanne Curry, 61, of Cordova, TN passed away June 15, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents Billy and Juanita Barganier.
She is survived by her husband of 16 years, Roger Curry; her sons, Joshua Hodge, Roger Curry, Jr.; her sister, Carol Myers (John); grandchild, Jeremiah Curry; sister in laws, Susie Eads, Christi Kennedy (Jim), Connie Thompson (David), Kathy McCulley (Tommy); niece, Grace Myers; nephew John Myers, III (Ashley); and her honorary brother, Cecil Bing.
Susanne always put others before herself, so the family asks that memorials may be made to any animal shelter or of the donor's choice.
The family will receive friends from 9:00am to 10:00am on Saturday, June 22nd at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN. A celebration of life will follow at 10:00am.
Published in The Daily Memphian on June 18, 2019
