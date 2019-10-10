Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
(901) 725-0100
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia Robertson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia Elizabeth Robertson


1916 - 2019
Send Flowers
Sylvia Elizabeth Robertson Obituary
Sylvia Elizabeth Robertson,103, of Memphis, Tennessee passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Elizabeth was born March 31, 1916, in Germantown, TN.

She was preceded in death by her parent John Oliver and Sylvia Place Robertson and two sisters.

Elizabeth was a librarian for over forty years with the City of Memphis Library System. She taught Community Bible study and was a member of First Evangelical Christian Church.

Miss. Robertson is survived by a sister, Mary Sebestain, 3 nieces, including Sylvia Hopkins who was her caregiver for several years, 3 nephews, and other family members.

The family asks that all memorials be sent to .

Family and friends will gather from 2 PM until 3PM Saturday October 12, 2019 at Memphis Funeral Home 5599 Poplar Ave. Memphis, TN 38119. Her life will be celebrated at 3 PM October 12, 2019 at Memphis Funeral Home.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralPoplar.com for the Robertson family.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sylvia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.