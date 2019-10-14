|
|
|
Sylvia Blackmon Stanley Boldreghini passed away Friday, October 11th, 2019.
She was born in Gibson County, Tennessee on November 25, 1935, to the late Harvey "Clint" Blackmon and Mary Chatham Blackmon.
Sylvia was an avid bowler and was the secretary-treasurer for three bowling leagues. She was on the MAUSBC Board and she competed in the Senior Olympics medaling in multiple events.
She was also preceded in death by Cecil Stanley, her husband for 35 years, and James "Jim" Boldreghini, her husband of 11 years.
Sylvia is survived by her siblings Doris Stahl of Mesquite, TX, Jane Williams of Medina, TN, Robert (Martha) Blackmon of Nashville, TN, Rosalind (Junior) Champion of Mayfield, KY and Margaret Blackmon of Memphis, TN.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, October 17 from one o'clock until four o'clock in the afternoon at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN 38119. A graveside service will then be held on Friday, October 18, beginning at two o'clock in the afternoon at Highland Memorial Gardens at 3360 N. Highland, Jackson, TN 38305.
The family request that in lieu of flowers memorials be sent to UT West Institute for Cancer Research, 7945 Wolf River Blvd, Germantown, TN 38138.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Oct. 14, 2019