Tandy Alice Jones Gilliland, born in Louisville, KY on March 16, 1932, died in Greenville, SC, on November 8, 2020. Raised during the Great Depression and the Second World War, epochs that would shape and solidify her character for the rest of her life, Tandy was a leading figure of progressive social and political issues in west Tennessee and beyond.



After living in California during her father's service in the Pacific as a 'Seabee', a civil engineer with the US Navy, Tandy moved with her family in 1945 back to her father's ancestral homestead in Brunswick TN, 30 miles northeast of downtown Memphis. In 1950, Tandy graduated from Miss Hutchinson's School and then from Hollins College in 1954. She taught fourth grade at Grahamwood Elementary for a year, then she earned a master's degree in American literature at Duke University in 1956, and returned to Memphis and taught English at Bartlett High School.



After a yearlong courtship with Memphis native and attorney, Frank M. Gilliland Jr, the two were married at Idlewild Presbyterian Church in late December 1958. Returning from their honeymoon in Jamaica, their flight from Montego Bay to Miami stopped in Havana, Cuba, and was checked on the tarmac by armed revolutionaries of the nascent Castro regime. Frank and Tandy would eventually settle into his family's 1920s Galloway Drive home in the Red Acres neighborhood.



During the 1960s, Tandy and Frank had four children. A deeply dedicated mother, her life was full with carpools, field trips and PTA meetings, football and baseball games, in addition to lessons in piano and violin, ballet and horseback riding. She prioritized well-rounded educations for her children. Community involvement, equality, and civil rights were taught to her children as paramount ideals.



Her civic interests and commitments were broad: in the mid-1970s, she was in the first class of women elders at Idlewild Presbyterian, where over time she chaired many committees. She led the church's effort to resettle a three-generation family of refugees from the Vietnam War, called "boat-people." Her many years of Active membership in the Junior League of Memphis trained and equipped her for significant community leadership roles to come.



Only 51 years old when her husband Frank died suddenly, she had to regain her equilibrium. Desperately mourning her husband and looking for solace in grief, she rededicated herself to community service by becoming the founding Executive Director of World Lens Project, now known as World Cataract Foundation, the non-profit arm of world-renowned Memphis ophthalmologist Dr. Jerre Freeman. She organized surgical trips to Egypt, China, and Mexico for Dr. Freeman and his staff to teach local doctors the procedure for cataract surgery. She was also the founder and leading force of the Chickasaw Bluffs Conservancy, a nonprofit that successfully created the Bluff Walk in downtown Memphis. This fulfilled the long-time dream of her father, Rudolph Jones, Shelby County Commissioner, to preserve the magnificent Mississippi bluff for the enjoyment of the public. Against many odds and struggles, she and her colleagues worked for ten years to make the dream a reality, which has benefited Memphians and tourists alike. For her leadership, Tandy received the Women of Achievement Award in 2002, an award given to "a woman who, facing active opposition, backed an unpopular cause in which she deeply believed."



Tandy served on the Board of Trustees of St. Mary's Episcopal School (from which all three of her daughters graduated), as well as LeMoyne-Owen College in Memphis and Stillman College in Tuscaloosa, two HBCUs. She served on the Alumnae Board of Hollins College, and on reunion committees for both Hollins and Hutchison. With her brother-in-law, the late Memphis attorney James S. Gilliland, she established a lecture series at Rhodes College in memory of her husband; the Frank M. Gilliland, Jr. Symposium brought over 30 nationally renowned speakers to the Memphis community over a 25-year period, among them Eudora Welty, Shelby Foote and Bill McKibben.



Tandy entertained beautifully, whether hosting family holiday meals, welcoming friends for an overnight, or throwing parties for her children and their friends. She loved to cook and set a beautiful table. Political, literary, and social justice discussions were the norm. However, Tandy couldn't have managed her full and demanding life without the extraordinary help of Elnora Spencer, who aided devotedly in every aspect of the household for 35 years.



Tandy was an avid reader; her wide-ranging interests included biographies, history, religious studies, and fiction. Tandy had a great sense of humor; she loved Lucille Ball, Peter Sellers, Lydell Sims, and even Monty Python. She relished finding funny cards to send to her family and friends.



She continued her community service even after her death by making arrangements to donate her body to medical research through the Medical Education and Research Institute of Memphis.



Mrs. Gilliland was predeceased by her beloved husband Frank in 1984, and her younger sister Judith Jones Nunnally in 2016. She is survived by her four children, Tandy Gilliland Taylor (David) of Greenville, SC, Josie Gilliland Williams (Russ) of Greenville, SC, Carol Gilliland Jordan of Lexington, KY, and Frank M. Gilliland, III of California, and seven grandchildren: Sam and Emily Taylor; Grace, Owen, and Fletcher Williams; and Jeremy and Annie Bradford. She is also survived by her brother, Rudolph Jones, Jr. (Susan) of Brunswick, Tenn., her brother-in-law David Nunnally of Hampshire, Tenn., her sister-in-law Lucia Gilliland of Memphis, as well as 13 nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved dearly.



A memorial service will be held at Idlewild Presbyterian Church at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to Idlewild, or the Church Health Center, both in Memphis, or to The Sierra Club.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store