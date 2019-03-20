Resources More Obituaries for Ted Sowell Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ted Lamar Sowell

Ted Lamar Sowell, age 55, a resident of Collierville, Tennessee and husband of Robbie Darnell Sowell, departed this life Sunday evening, March 17, 2019, at his residence.



A gathering of family members and friends of Mr. Sowell will be from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m., Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the Collierville VFW Post located at 327 S. Center Street. Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center – Main Chapel in Somerville.



Ted was born December 22, 1963, in Batesville, Mississippi, the son of Harvey and Linda Hudson Sowell. He received his education in Sardis, Mississippi and was a plumber for many years. He was married January 13, 1989, to the former Robbie Darnell and loved the time he spent with his family, especially his granddaughter. Ted enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, fishing and riding four-wheelers.



Mr. Sowell is survived by his wife of 30 years, Robbie Darnell Sowell of Collierville, TN; his daughter, Shannon Williams (Josiah) of Collierville, TN; his parents, Harvey and Linda Sowell of Byhalia, MS; his brother, Roger Wayne Sowell of Byhalia, MS; his granddaughter, Georgia Kate Williams; and his nephew, Joseph Sowell.