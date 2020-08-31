, age 54, a resident of Memphis, TN, departed this life on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. Teresa was born September 22, 1965 in Memphis and graduated from Raleigh Egypt High School. She went on to attend college at State Technical Institute (Southwest). Teresa worked at St. Joseph Hospital until it closed, then she went on to work at St. Jude Hospital.She was preceded in death by her father Roy Wayne Shipley, mother Margarette Elizabeth Shipley, and brother Larry Wayne Shipley.Teresa is survived by her beloved husband of 24 years, Steven Michael Gallagher; son Brandon Michael Gallagher (April Cozart); brother, Ronald Wayne Shipley; sister, Tracie Lynn Kerber; sister-in-law, Karen Campbell; brother-in-law, Charles Gallagher (Jane); sister-in-law, Dawn Nutt (Greg), and her nieces and nephews Christina Feutcher (Chuck), Patricia Bills, Rebecca Peterson (Michael), Ashley Kerber, Tyler Kerber, Bradley Kerber, and Kelsey "Middie" Kerber (Brad), Dustin Smith, Mandi Flemons (Craig), Chris Smith, Charlye Gallagher, Johnathan Nutt, Jamie Nutt (Maegan) & Joey Nutt. She also had 15 great nieces and nephews.Teresa had three dogs and three cats. Needless to say, she loved animals.She also had a passion for shopping.