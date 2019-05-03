Services Memphis Memory Gardens 6444 Raleigh Lagrange Road Memphis , TN 38134 (901) 386-4858 Resources More Obituaries for Teresa Gentry Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Teresa Ann Gentry

Obituary Flowers Teresa Ann Gentry was born March 9, 1955, in Memphis, TN. She was a lifelong Memphian. She attended elementary, junior high and high school at Kingsbury, graduating in 1973. She then earned an Associates Degree in nursing from Memphis State and began practicing as a nurse at Baptist Memorial Hospital. Teresa spent 18 years at Baptist Central as an operating room nurse in cardiovascular surgery. Teresa also attended Mid South Bible College for two years. She played on the basketball team at Mid South.



While at Mid South she met Paul Gentry and they were married on July 30, 1982. When their first child was born in 1994 she resigned from Baptist to stay home with her daughter, Jordan. Their son, Joseph was born in 1996.



Teresa was a volunteer nurse one night a month with Church Health Center for many years. She also enjoyed working as a camp nurse every summer with Child Evangelism Fellowship at their summer camp at Chickasaw State Park.



Teresa has always loved music and had a beautiful singing voice. She sang in choirs in every church she attended. For the past 25 years, Teresa and Paul have been very active members at Riveroaks Reformed Presbyterian Church. She was a first soprano in the Riveroaks choir and often sang solos in worship services.



Teresa leaves behind her sister Deweese Hargrove and her brother Richard Jordan, her husband, Paul Gentry, her daughter Jordan Mary (Gentry) Fisher, her son Joseph Michael Gentry, her parents-in-law Sam and Paula Gentry.



She was preceded in death by her parents Berry and Annie Jordan and her two brothers Franklin Jordan and Riley Jordan.



Teresa is presently rejoicing in the Lord and will continue to sing praises to His name until those of us that remain shall join her.



The family will receive friends Monday, March 6th from 1-2pm at Riveroaks Reformed Presbyterian Church, 1665 S Germantown Rd. The funeral service will follow at 2pm. The burial will take place at Memphis Memory Gardens.