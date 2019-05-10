|
Teresa Ann Sipes, age 58, of Olive Branch, Mississippi passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Teresa was born November 27, 1960, to the late Bobby and Patricia Woolbright. She attended Emmanuel Baptist Church in Olive Branch.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Doug Sipes and her siblings Angie Pullam and Johnny Woolbright. Teresa is survived by her brothers; Bobby Woolbright Jr. (Janet) and Tim Woolbright.
A Gathering of family and friends for Teresa will be held Monday, May 13, 2019, from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 North Germantown Parkway, Bartlett, TN 38133, followed by a graveside at 10:00 AM.
Published in The Daily Memphian on May 10, 2019
