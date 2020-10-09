1/1
Teresa Knaus
Teresa Knaus left us on October 1, 2020. She is survived by her husband, James Knaus, son, Daniel Knaus, daughter Lynne Norton and sister Jean Mills. She was loved for her unique sense of humor and wit. People naturally gravitated towards her because she had a way of making them feel special. Her interests ranged from sewing to welding and she was always the one you wanted on your trivia team. She was a beautiful, smart, talented loving humble person who was loved by everyone she met.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 13 at Canale Funeral Chapel. Burial will be at 1:15 pm at West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Porter-Leath.

Published in The Daily Memphian on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
