Terry "TC" Alan Crocker
08/01/1956 - 04/05/2019
Devoted husband and loving father. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. Terry passed away on April 5, 2019, at the age of 62 with family and friends by his side.
He was preceded in death by his father J.D.
He is survived by his mother, Joan; wife Joni: three sons, Jeremy, Jacob (Virginia) and Jaron (Ana); two daughters , Jodie and April; brothers, Gary and Randy; sisters, Linda and Sandra; four grandchildren, Jacob Jr., Ruth, Danary, and Elizabeth; mother-in-law, Lila; and baby dogs Noodles and Puppy.
Visitation will be held at St. Ann Church in Bartlett, TN on Wednesday, April 10th at 10:00 AM with mass at Noon.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 9, 2019
