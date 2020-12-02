, 81, passed away November 27, 2020, of Covid-19 complications at Methodist North Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. He was born on June 6, 1939 in Galesburg, Illinois and grew up in both Galesburg and Long Beach, California. He graduated from Galesburg High School in 1958 and the University of Memphis in 1982 with a BS in Architectural Technology. He also attended the University of Illinois and the University of Kansas.Terry was a loving husband, father, papou, brother, and friend to many. He was a dedicated community servant, architect/artist, track and field enthusiast, and mentor. He also never missed a chance to brag on his grandchildren, who were the apple of his eye.Terry has made illustrative contributions to the field of Architecture and Design for over 40 years. He had a talent for art and illustration from a very young age and the desire to make his passion his life's work. He started as a draftsman with Butler Manufacturing Co. in Kansas City, MO, and then a Project Manager, Product Development at Varco-Pruden Metal Buildings Co. in Pine Bluff, AR and Memphis, TN. Terry joined the Hnedak Bobo Group in Memphis, TN in 1984 and became a registered architect, and was named a Principal in 1992. At the firm, he worked as a Project Manager on a diverse range of projects including hospitality, entertainment, local, state and federal government, and urban design. In 2003, Terry retired and started an architectural illustration practice and continued to enjoy working until his passing. He was a member of the American Institute of Architects (AIA), the AIA Memphis president, 1993, the AIA Tennessee president, 1999, and the American Society of Architectural Illustrators (ASIA). His illustrations have been published in several issues of Architecture in Perspective.Terry was an active member of the Memphis/Germantown Art League, president 2017-2018, the Tennessee Watercolor Society and the Artists' Link. He enjoyed exhibiting his work in many local art shows. He also contributed his work to many charitable events including WKNO-TV Memphis, the Memphis Botanic Garden, and Playhouse on the Square. Terry was most proud to show his work with his two brothers, Mike and Martin, who are both talented artists in their own right. The exhibits were titled, "Three Brothers", De WITT+DEWITT+DeWitt, and were held at Forrest Hill Gallery, Germantown, TN, in 1981 and Lizzards Gallery, Duluth, MN in 2000. He was also very honored to be an artist resident fellow at the Heliker-Lahotan Foundation on Great Cranberry Island, Maine in 2009.Terry was quite the track and field athlete in his high school and college years and earned an athletic scholarship to the University of Illinois. Terry enjoyed coaching and inspiring young athletes and was active in Shelby Youth Sports and AAU track programs in the 1970s. He coached his children along with so many other kids over the years. Terry liked giving back to young people through teaching and encouragement. He taught art to students of all ages through the Memphis School System, AIA summer camps and the University of Memphis. In more recent years he enjoyed teaching art to the young children of Binghamton at the Carpenter Art Garden.He is preceded in death by his parents, Eldon (Bud) DeWitt and Janice Johnson DeWitt.He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years and high school sweetheart, Mary Bages DeWitt. His three children Katherine DeWitt Ray of Memphis, Jennifer DeWitt of Valparaiso, IN and Phillip DeWitt (Lourdes) of Moscow, TN. Four grandchildren, Stella DeWitt Marise (Brian), Phillip (Bud) DeWitt, (Allyson), Kelsey Ray Banerjee (Debashish), and Sophia DeWitt and one great-grandson, Knox Marise. His two brothers, Martin DeWitt (Sharon), of Duluth, MN and Michael DeWitt of Phoenix, AZ.