Terry G. McClure, 66, of Collierville, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 5, 2019.



Terry was the son of John and Thelma McClure, and beloved husband of Kay Grossner McClure for forty-two years. Terry was an engineer and Manager of Field Operations for Linkous Construction. He was always a helping hand to anyone he knew, and he most enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandsons. He was dearly loved and cherished by his family, friends, and coworkers.



He is survived by his wife, Kay McClure; daughter, Lauren Harvill (Jason) of Arlington, Tennessee; sons, Jacob McClure (Sarah) of Katy, Texas and Grayson McClure of Collierville, Tennessee; father, John McClure of Memphis, Tennessee; sister, Jane Josey (David) of Germantown, Tennessee; grandsons, Henry and Oliver McClure of Katy, Texas; and numerous extended family.



Terry was preceded in death by his twin brother, Jerry McClure, and mother, Thelma McClure.



The family will receive friends on Friday, May 10 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and a funeral service celebrating his life will be held on Saturday, May 11 at 11:30 a.m., all at Memorial Park Cemetery. Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee.



Memorials may be directed to Habitat for Humanity, Calvary Rescue Mission, or Union Mission.



"Surely Goodness and Mercy shall follow me all the days of my life, and I shall dwell in the House of the Lord forever." ~Psalm 23:6 Published in The Daily Memphian on May 9, 2019