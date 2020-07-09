Terry Glenn Henson, 72, died on his farm in Sugar Tree, Tennessee on the 7th of July, 2020.
Born in Memphis, Tennessee on December 5, 1947, son of the late Lester & Josephine Henson, Terry graduated from Kingsbury High School and attended the University of Memphis. He joined the U.S. Navy and faithfully served his country for four years. He spent his working career at FedEx Corporation in management until his retirement. Then he got the best job a man could ever have, he became Mr. Mom to his two sons Brandon & Patrick and taking care of the house and his wife of 38 years Cyndi while she continued her career.
He was always active and involved in their local church. From Ridgeway, Immanuel & Germantown Baptist Churches here in Shelby County and later Eagle Creek Baptist Church in Benton, County.
Along with his parents, Terry has been preceded in death by their son Brandon and his sister-in-law Cheryl Henson.
He is survived by his wife Cyndi; son Patrick (Brandy) Henson; grandsons Bradyn & Maxwell who call him "Pop"; daughter Denise Henson Shearin and her sons Zach & Josh; "adopted" son Kendrick (Season) Watkins; his siblings Tim Henson, Leslie (Mike) McLain; Barbara (Ralph) Steeldant, Brenda (Jimmy) Adams, David (Lynn) Henson, Dennis (Denise) Henson; mother-in-law Verna Landers; sister-in-law Teresa (Mike) Wilmoth; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Family and friends will gather on Thursday, July 9th from five o'clock until seven o'clock in the evening and funeral services will be Friday, July 10th beginning at two o'clock in the afternoon all to be held at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee 38119. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery next to Brandon and his parents.
In lieu of flowers, please send any financial offerings in Terry's name to Briarcrest Christian School, 76 S. Houston Levee Road, Eads, TN 38018 or Eagle Creek Baptist Church to the Children's Ministry, 780 N. Eagle Creek Road, Holladay, TN 38341.
Online condolences may be offered through www.memphisfuneralpoplar.com.