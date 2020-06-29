Thaddeus (Thad) Benedict Hackett passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Vanderbilt Hospital surrounded by his family.
Thad is survived by his mother and father, Jane Hackett and Judge William Hackett, and his sister, Kate Hackett (Bill Myers).
Thad attended Christian Brothers High School and graduated from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. He loved reading, fishing, and live music.
Service arrangements are pending but the family asks that in lieu of flowers, friends can make a donation in Thad's name to Church Health in Memphis, TN.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Jun. 29, 2020.