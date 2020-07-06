Last night God called home one of his greatest soldiers, both for Him and for America at the age of 94, Hayes Laughlin. His kind and loving heart for his family, friends, and literally anyone he ever met will be missed and never forgotten. He will always have a special place in our hearts and we all thank God he went peacefully, sleeping in his bed with his family by his side. We know he is more than happy to see his wife, Margaret Laughlin again and watching over us all. His family will live life each day trying to maintain the values he taught over the years. We'll remember this weekend that it is examples like he has set that make this the greatest country in the world.



He was born to the late James and Cynthia Laughlin on April 20th, 1926 in Bethel Springs, TN. He was an Army veteran serving in WWII in the South Pacific for the Signal Core. He was a charter member and deacon at Ellendale Baptist Church. He also was a Mason, Shriner, and in the mounted patrol. Because of the love he had for other veteran's he was also a member of the Forever Young Veterans Association.



He is survived by his children, Glenda Fletcher (Mike), Hayes Laughlin, Jr. (Pat); his grandchildren, Shelley Pittman (Jon), Tim Laughlin; great-grandsons, Connor Carr Laughlin, Bryce Cole Pittman; his sisters, Rachel Powell (Wayne), Thelma Bell; his niece Jane Fesmire (Charlie) and his nephew, Lee Williams.



Memorials may be made to Ellendale Baptist Church or to Forever Young Veterans Association.



Family will receive friends from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm on Tuesday, July 7th at Ellendale Baptist Church, 3861 Broadway Road, Bartlett, TN. Services will follow at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at Bartlett Ellendale Cemetery, 7044 Memphis Arlington Rd, Memphis, TN.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store