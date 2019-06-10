Services Memphis Funeral Home 5599 Poplar Ave Memphis , TN 38119 (901) 725-0100 Resources More Obituaries for Thelma Ballard Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Thelma Lucille (Blalack) Ballard

1922 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Thelma Lucille Ballard, 96, of Memphis, TN died Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Methodist Hospice Residence.



Thelma was born November 24, 1922, in Memphis. Beginning with a wink on the junior high-school bus, she later married the love of her life, HR, in 1941, beginning at the start of World War II a romance that would last for 67 years.



They lived in the same house on Shotwell they moved into soon after they got married and were rarely separated until HR passed in 2008 and Thelma had to leave her home for health reasons in 2017.



Thelma was preceded in death by her parents, her sister and brother, her beloved husband, HR, and her eldest son Horace Ballard, Jr.



She leaves three children, Charles Ballard and his wife Sandra, Wesley Ballard and his wife Debbie and Ludy Callaway and her husband Joe. She also leaves 7 grandchildren: Kellie, Chuck, Shawn, Kristin, Marcus, Heather and Amber, 8 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Passing each other in the circle of life will be great-great-granddaughter, Ellison Ryan, due in July.



Thelma was a 4 ft. something ball of fire who was bigger than life. Feisty and sassy to the end, Thelma was not just a fighter but the true warrior throughout her long life. She loved HR and her children but held all her grandchildren in an intensely treasured place in her heart. Feared by some, admired by all, it didn't take but one mistake to learn that it was not good to criticize HR or any of Thelma's children. You always knew where you stood with her. Beginning with a growing family, an open house and an open heart brought many people, friends, family and strangers, into the caring love of Thelma Ballard throughout her life and even through her last days.



A gathering of friends and family for Thelma will be held Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38119. A celebration of life service will occur Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 2:45 PM, 5599 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38119. An interment will occur Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 3:20 PM at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 North Germantown Parkway, Bartlett, TN 38133.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralPoplar.com for the Ballard family. Published in The Daily Memphian on June 10, 2019