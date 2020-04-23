|
|
|
Terri Langley
1960 – 2020
Theresa Lynn "Terri" Basha Langley, age 59, resident of Eads, Tennessee, and wife of Keith Langley, departed this life Saturday afternoon, April 18, 2020, at her residence.
Terri was born November 5, 1960, in Miami, Florida, the daughter of the late Ricky Basha and Margie Rickman Maxy. She was a graduate of Miami-Dade High School and attended the University of Memphis. She was married May 2, 1986, to Gerald Keith Langley and was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Memphis. Terri enjoyed gardening, horses, and cats.
Mrs. Langley is survived by her husband of almost 34 years, Keith Langley; her daughter, Mary Katherine Pamela Langley; her son, Robert Keith Langley; and two brothers, Frank Weymouth and Onré Basha. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Pamela Weymouth Rodgers.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 23, 2020