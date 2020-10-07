Theresa Estredge

1959 – 2020, age 60, resident of Cordova, Tennessee, departed this life Sunday, October 4, 2020 at her residence.Theresa was born December 1st, 1959, in Memphis Tennessee. She graduated from Baptist School of Nursing to become a Registered Nurse, and later continued her education to include a bachelor's degree in medical sciences. Theresa loved going to the river with her family where she enjoyed water sports. She loved animals, going to the park with her dogs and going to concerts with friends and family. Theresa had a heart of gold and was known for being the kindest person who saw the good in everyone. Her endless optimism was apparent to everyone who knew her.Ms. Estredge was preceded in death by her brother, Timothy Bryant. She is survived by her daughter, Amanda Glidewell of Memphis, TN; her son, William James Estredge (Leanna) of Arlington TN; her parents, J.C. And Dorothy Bryant of Oakland TN; her grandson, Graham Glidewell; and her fiancé, Gregory Roark of Cordova, TN.