1/1
Theresa (Dutton) Rhodes
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theresa Dutton Rhodes, 59, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Methodist Olive Branch after a short but courageous battle with breast cancer.

Theresa was born on September 1, 1961 to Glenn and Millie Dutton in Olean, New York. Theresa had a long and successful career as an AR Specialist in Medical Billing. She enjoyed going on cruises, reading, but the one thing Theresa really loved was her family. She enjoyed family time with her children and her grandchildren. Theresa was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She will be missed dearly.

Theresa was preceded in death by her older brother, Dorsey Dutton and her step father, Don Johnson.

She is survived by her mother, Millie Johnson; her father, Glenn Dutton (Beverly); four children, Faith Kreamer (Richard), Justa Rhodes, Albert Rhodes, Steven Rhodes (Ashley Rix); five stepchildren, Lance Palmer, Tasha Beil, Amber Beil (Justin Mooney), Jared Sherman (Hannah), Caleb Beil, and 12 siblings, Vicky Adams (Tom), Roger Dutton (Victoria), Rod Dutton, Summer Snyder, Donna House (David), Steve Snyder, Mark Snyder, Randy Snyder (Natalie), Ed Snyder (Angie), Tammy Gleason (Robert L.), Troy Dutton (Lisa Cews), Lisa Sortore (Brian). Theresa also leaves behind 14 grandchildren, Andrew, Makayla, Dailah, Carter, Connor, Breana, Damen, Cole, Kenzi, Alana "Pumpkin", Raerae, Peanut, Elianna, Wesley, a host of nieces and nephews, and her ex-husband and dearest friend, Robert Rhodes and her special friends, Carrie Jordan and Mary Pasieka.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.brantleyfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brantley Funeral Home
6875 Cockrum Street
Olive Branch, MS 38654
6628952310
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved