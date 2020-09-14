, 59, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Methodist Olive Branch after a short but courageous battle with breast cancer.Theresa was born on September 1, 1961 to Glenn and Millie Dutton in Olean, New York. Theresa had a long and successful career as an AR Specialist in Medical Billing. She enjoyed going on cruises, reading, but the one thing Theresa really loved was her family. She enjoyed family time with her children and her grandchildren. Theresa was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She will be missed dearly.Theresa was preceded in death by her older brother, Dorsey Dutton and her step father, Don Johnson.She is survived by her mother, Millie Johnson; her father, Glenn Dutton (Beverly); four children, Faith Kreamer (Richard), Justa Rhodes, Albert Rhodes, Steven Rhodes (Ashley Rix); five stepchildren, Lance Palmer, Tasha Beil, Amber Beil (Justin Mooney), Jared Sherman (Hannah), Caleb Beil, and 12 siblings, Vicky Adams (Tom), Roger Dutton (Victoria), Rod Dutton, Summer Snyder, Donna House (David), Steve Snyder, Mark Snyder, Randy Snyder (Natalie), Ed Snyder (Angie), Tammy Gleason (Robert L.), Troy Dutton (Lisa Cews), Lisa Sortore (Brian). Theresa also leaves behind 14 grandchildren, Andrew, Makayla, Dailah, Carter, Connor, Breana, Damen, Cole, Kenzi, Alana "Pumpkin", Raerae, Peanut, Elianna, Wesley, a host of nieces and nephews, and her ex-husband and dearest friend, Robert Rhodes and her special friends, Carrie Jordan and Mary Pasieka.