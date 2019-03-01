Resources More Obituaries for Thomas Morse Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Thomas Blair Morse

1966 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Thomas Blair Morse, age 52, died February 26, 2019. He was born in Memphis, TN on May 10, 1966.



Tom was a graduate of White Station High School and the University of Memphis. He was a tattooist at both Underground Arts and Trilogy. After earning his Masters degree, he was an elementary school librarian, and at the time of his death a fourth-grade math teacher at Ross Elementary School.



Tom loved music, especially the guitar, art, cooking, and woodworking. He loved Wildwood Cabin in the Smokey Mountains.



He was preceded in death by his father, James M. Morse. He leaves to cherish his memory two children, Christopher Morse (Amy) and Lila Morse, both of Memphis, a brother Jim Morse (Deborah) of Savannah, GA, a niece Emma Kate Lynn (Eric), his mother Sally Morse Smith and Beth Kolivas his companion all of Memphis. He also leaves to mourn his passing aunts Ann Walker and Patricia Debardeleben, as well as cousins and friends who loved him.



There will be a memorial service Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 2:00 pm, with visitation at 1:30 pm at First Baptist Church, 200 East Parkway N, Memphis, TN 38112.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Shelby Farms Park Conservancy, 6903 Great View Drive North, Memphis, TN 38134.