Obituary Flowers Thomas Church Patterson, 35, passed away May 24, 2019. He was born and raised in Memphis, TN.



Tom was preceded in death by his father, Dr. Kelly Patterson, of Memphis, TN, and is survived by his mother, Jamie Patterson; siblings, Samuel Patterson (Dana), Will Patterson, Kevin Patterson (Nancy), Felicia Carol Day (Donald), Suzanne Patterson White (Mark), and Emily Patterson Bell (Andy); uncle, Jay Church; aunt, Lenore Surber (Ben); and many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Tom graduated from Christian Brothers High School ('03) and attended the University of Memphis. He had been employed at Fresh Market, Whole Foods, and Sprouts in Memphis. He had also been employed at Earth Fare in Chattanooga, TN.



Tom was a gentle soul and loving son who loved hanging out with friends, listening to music, working out, and going to movies.



Tom will always be remembered as our bright-eyed little brother who loved and adored his family. We take comfort knowing Tom is at peace and free from the struggles that were his hurdles in life. Our sadness and grief will go on infinitely, as will Tom's memory.



The family will receive friends, Saturday, June 1st, at Canale Funeral Directors beginning at 9 AM with a Memorial Service at 10 AM.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations to be sent to Christian Brothers High School (CBHS.org). Published in The Daily Memphian on May 29, 2019