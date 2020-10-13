Thomas Clark Flanagan
, age 52, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, October 11, 2020. Tom attended Memphis University School and later graduated from the University of Memphis as a civil engineer. He was a land surveyor for many years as well. Tom was currently the Deputy Town Engineer for the Town of Collierville, TN.
In 1988, Tom enlisted in the United States Army. He loved his country and all of the countless men and women with whom he had the honor to serve. During 2004 and 2005, Tom was deployed to Iraq as a part of the Apache Bomb Hunters. He was awarded the Bronze Star among other numerous awards. Tom retired in 2013 as a First Sergeant and remained in the retired reserve.
Tom was a member of Second Presbyterian in Memphis, TN. He loved LSU football (Geaux Tigers), history, "his Army guys", his pets, bacon, cooking and grilling, and his family.
Tom is survived by his wife, Tara Underwood Flanagan of Southaven, MS; daughter Branigan Flanagan of Southaven, MS; brothers Barry Flanagan of Memphis, TN, Bill Flanagan of Memphis, TN, John Flanagan of Healdsburg, CA; sisters Kathleen (Cal) Engstrom of Atlanta, GA, Deirdre (Mark) Flanagan of San Pedro, CA, Patricia Rippe of Denver, CO; several nieces and nephews and their families.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. James and Walterine Flanagan; brother Ed Flanagan; sister Maura Halverson.
Family and friends will gather at Memphis Funeral Home on Thursday, October 15 from six o'clock until nine o'clock in the evening to share stories, memories and some of Tom's favorite dishes! Burial with military honors will be at West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, 4000 Forest Hill Irene Road, Memphis, TN 38125 on Thursday, October 22 beginning at nine-thirty in the morning.
