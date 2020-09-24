Thomas Smith

1960 – 2020, age 60, resident of Arlington, Tennessee and husband of Cathy Smith, departed this life Tuesday, September 8, 2020.Thomas was born July 7, 1960, the son of Teruko and Maxie Smith. He was a graduate of Treadwell High School in Memphis and loved special times with his family and fishing. Known as "Little Joe" to his coworkers, Thomas was employed as a firefighter for the City of Memphis for over 20 years.Mr. Smith is survived by his wife, Cathy Smith of Arlington, TN; his son, Michael Smith (Kristie); his stepdaughter, Leigh Ann Emerson (Kevin); two stepsons, Jeremy Barnett and Jason Barnett; two sisters, Rose Fowler and Lisa Walker (Randy); eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Max Smith, Danny Smith, Edward Smith and Ricky Smith.