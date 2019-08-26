|
|
|
Thomas Frank Gasior Sr., aged 66, passed away on August 20, 2019. Born November 20, 1952, in Perth Amboy, New Jersey. He was the oldest son of Frank and Dorothy Woods Gasior.
Beloved father of Thomas Gasior II (Anne) and Edward Gasior. He is also survived by his sisters, Carol, Connie, and Pattie.
He loved woodworking, the New York Yankees, and was an active supporter of Boy Scouts of America. He was also an active member of St. Anne's Parish. He had recently found out that he was to become a grandfather, something that he was extremely excited about and had hoped to be.
Visitation will be 12 Noon-1:00 p.m., Monday, August 26, at St. Anne Catholic Church on Highland. The Funeral Mass will begin at 1:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Anne's Parish of Memphis, TN or to Boy Scouts of America in his honor. https://donations.scouting.org/#/national/
Published in The Daily Memphian on Aug. 26, 2019