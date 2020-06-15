Thomas Griffin, Jr., 88, of Cordova, passed away on June 11, 2020.
He attended CBHS and the University of Tennessee. Tom served as president of the Tennessee Land Title Association and as a chairman of the Land Title Systems Committee of the American Land Title Association. He was a member of the Abstractors and Title Insurance Agents Section Executive Committee and the Board of Governors of the American Land Title Association.
His career in the title insurance industry began in December 1950 with Memphis Abstract Company as an office boy. In 1973 he became the Executive Vice President of Mid-South Title. In 1978 when Mid-South Title became a subsidiary of Lawyers Title Insurance Corporation, he was appointed Assistant Vice President of the parent company. In 1985 he was elected President and Chief Operating Officer of Mid-South Title Insurance Corporation and Vice President and Area Manager for Lawyers Title Insurance Corporation.
Tom's past civic activities have included the Memphis Rotary Club, the Board of Lions School for visually handicapped. He was a founding director of MARC House, a halfway house for mentally challenged young men, and a director of Sheltered Occupational Shop.
Tom loved classical music, Tennessee history, and genealogy.
Tom is survived by his wife Patricia Griffin, his children, Michael Griffin (Heather), Sharon Farmer (John), Tom Griffin, III (Lisa), Diane Griffin, and Shawn Rowland. One brother, Joe Griffin, 9 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5668 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. also at Memorial Park Funeral Home with interment in Calvary Cemetery (private burial for family members).
Memorial donations in Mr. Griffin's honor can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or West Cancer Clinic.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Jun. 15, 2020.