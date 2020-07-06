1/1
Thomas Hyde "Tommy" Dickerson
1930 - 2020
Thomas "Tommy" Hyde Dickerson, 89, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at his residence in Olive Branch, MS. He was born on September 30, 1930, to the late Ralph Thomas and Velma Dickerson. Tommy served his country honorably in the United States Air Force.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Shawn Dickerson.

Survivors include his loving wife of 69 years, Ruby Dickerson; four children, Dale Dickerson (Sherry), David Dickerson (Kim), Doug Dickerson (Susan) and Don Dickerson (Lynn). He also leaves behind six grandchildren, Meredith, Brad, Chris, Austin, Andy, Allison, and four great-grandchildren, Brandon, Ava, Adam, and Madelynn.

A private family funeral service will be held at Brantley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Blocker Cemetery in Olive Branch, MS.

In lieu of flowers the family request that Memorial Contributions in Mr. Tommy's Memory be made to Goodman Oaks Church of Christ "General Fund" or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Published in The Daily Memphian on Jul. 6, 2020.
