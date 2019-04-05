Resources More Obituaries for Thomas Jackson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Thomas Joseph Jackson

1944 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Thomas Joseph Jackson, Ph. D., 74, scientist, geothermal chemist, and math teacher passed away of heart failure into eternal life on Thursday, April 4, 2019 in Germantown, TN.



He leaves behind his wife Louise Jackson, sons and daughters Jeremy (Kerry McGavern), Jonathan (Kim), Joshua (Reena Lepine), Jamie, Mariama Sow (Abdoul) and grandchildren Henry, Rivers, Dean, Lola, and Mamadou, and siblings Dr. Christine Jackson, Kathy Rogahn, Mary Clay, and John Jackson.



Visitation will be Friday, April 5, 2019, 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm with Rosary at 8:00 pm at Church of the Holy Spirit 2300 Hickory Crest Dr, Memphis, TN 38119. Funeral will be Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 11:00 am at Church of the Holy Spirit 2300 Hickory Crest Dr, Memphis, TN 38119.



He was born on October 4, 1944, in San Diego, CA to Joseph Trice Jackson and Mercedes (neé Martin) Jackson and grew up in the Mission Hills neighborhood. He attended elementary school at St. Vincent and high school at San Diego High School. He obtained his Bachelor of Science in chemistry from San Diego State.



He attended Indiana University for graduate studies in biogeochemistry and geochemistry where he met Louise who was studying business education. Under a government grant, he analyzed moon dust samples in 1969. In his dissertation, he described the isolation and characterization of an extremely thermophilic bacterium Thermomicrobium roseum collected during the summer of 1971 at Yellowstone National Park.



He worked as a geochemist in the oil & gas industry at ARCO, Sunoco, and Mobil in Dallas, TX including a visit to Saudi Arabia and in environmental work especially at the GERG research lab at Texas A&M in College Station, TX. He also worked as an environmental scientist at Memphis Environmental Center.



He enjoyed sports and mentorship, refereeing and coaching soccer of various ages for many years and led a local Boy Scout troop and Indian Guides for his sons.



In Memphis, TN he served as a high school math teacher at Booker T Washington, Whitehaven, Kingsbury, and Fayette-Ware.



He had been for many years an active parishioner and lector at noon Mass at Church of the Holy Spirit Catholic church. His booming voice brought Scripture alive in a solemn, commanding, yet joyful way.



A man of integrity and strength, Thomas was a good father, devoted grandfather, natural at being a parent, and lived a good life. He was very loved and he loved us all very much. Tom, Dad, Papa, Grandpa Tom, we love you! Rest in peace. Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 5, 2019