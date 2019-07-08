Thomas L. McKee, 94, of Sierra Vista, AZ, formerly of Memphis, TN, passed away on July 1, 2019. Mr. McKee was an Army veteran serving during WWII. He was a veteran of D-Day attack on Normandy and served with great distinction and being granted a Good Conduct Medal. When Mr. McKee returned home he went to work for Frisco Railroad and married his late wife Sarah Augusta Cox McKee, they had two children, Sam and Sandra.



He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Bill and Bobby McKee. Mr. McKee is survived by his children Sam McKee and his wife Neena, Sandra McKee Shugart and her husband Gary, one sister, Pat McKee Hubbard, one brother Clayton McKee, five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.



The family will receive friends from 9:00 am with a graveside to follow at 10:00 am, on Monday, July 8, 2019, at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N Germantown Pky. Bartlett, TN 38133.



In lieu of flowers the family request memorials to the Gary Sinise Foundation P.O. Box 368 woodland Hills, Ca 91365 or to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.