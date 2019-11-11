|
|
|
Thomas Leland Graves, age 62, of Memphis, Tennessee passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019. Thomas was born on October 4, 1957, in Memphis to the late Leland Merritt and Marie Weaver Graves. He was a graduate of Messick High School and followed his father into the Milk Industry as a distributor at Forest Hill Dairy / Dean Foods. He later worked as a sales manager at E. A. Sween. Mr. Graves was a hard-working and wonderful provider for his family.
Thomas enjoyed riding Harley Davidson Motorcycles and going on long rides through his hometown of Memphis and the surrounding countryside. He loved going to concerts to see his favorite musicians like Blackberry Smoke and Gov't Mule. Mr. Graves had a positive attitude - no matter what. A true people person who was friendly to all and had a generous heart. A beloved husband, father, and friend.
Thomas is survived by his loving wife; Lisa Buckner Graves, his daughters; Margaret Hayes, Sara Graves McDaniel and his grandson; Jack Thomas McDaniel. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister; Brenda Morgan.
A visitation for Mr. Graves will be held Wednesday, November 13, 2019, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38119. A funeral service will occur Wednesday, November 13, 2019, from 2:00 PM, 5599 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38119. Burial will follow in Memphis Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Nov. 11, 2019