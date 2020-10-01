, 70, of Memphis, Tennessee, passed peacefully on September 28, 2020.He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles B. and Edyth L. Quinn.Tommy was born in Memphis, grew up in Immaculate Conception parish, where he attended elementary school. He was a 1968 graduate of Christian Brothers High School, and a 1972 graduate of Christian Brothers College, graduating with a degree in Business Administration.Tommy worked, for many years, both in the food business and the entertainment industry. However, his true passion was as a fan of the Ole Miss Rebels, all sports, but mostly football.He is survived by his brothers Charlie (Peggy), Artie (Susie), Danny (Denise Wolf), and Marty (Melinda). He was Uncle Tommy to his 8 nephews and 1 niece, along with his 4 great-nieces and 3 great-nephews.