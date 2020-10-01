1/1
Thomas Lyne Quinn
Thomas Lyne Quinn, 70, of Memphis, Tennessee, passed peacefully on September 28, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles B. and Edyth L. Quinn.

Tommy was born in Memphis, grew up in Immaculate Conception parish, where he attended elementary school. He was a 1968 graduate of Christian Brothers High School, and a 1972 graduate of Christian Brothers College, graduating with a degree in Business Administration.

Tommy worked, for many years, both in the food business and the entertainment industry. However, his true passion was as a fan of the Ole Miss Rebels, all sports, but mostly football.

He is survived by his brothers Charlie (Peggy), Artie (Susie), Danny (Denise Wolf), and Marty (Melinda). He was Uncle Tommy to his 8 nephews and 1 niece, along with his 4 great-nieces and 3 great-nephews.

Tom's life will be celebrated by his family on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be sent to Christian Brothers High School, to the Alzheimer's Association, or to a charity of choice.

Published in The Daily Memphian on Oct. 1, 2020.
