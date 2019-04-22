Resources More Obituaries for Thomas Butler Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Thomas Wayne Butler

1934 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Thomas "Tom" Wayne Butler was welcomed into the kingdom of heaven on Friday, April 19, 2019.



Tom, 84, died peacefully in Olive Branch, Mississippi. Tom will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Jeanne Butler; children, Ron Butler and wife Chris of Flower Mound, TX., Randy Butler and wife Teri of Houston, TX, Robin Taylor of Memphis, TN, and Ryan Butler and wife Amanda of Round Rock, TX; grandchildren, Natalie Butler, Meagan Rebler, Robert Butler, Lauren Butler, Alex Taylor, Daniel Taylor, Emily Butler, and Isaac Butler; and brother, Allen Butler and wife Virginia Ann; and sisters-in-law, Bettye Butler and Joyce McGar.



He is preceded in death by his parents and four brothers, William, George, James, and David Butler.



Tom was born on July 4, 1934, in Furrs, Mississippi to William Adolphus and Mary Opal Butler. Growing up, Tom helped in his father's general store. He played football at Pontotoc High School with his brother James as a coach. His classmate in elementary school, Roberta Jeanne Alexander, became his high school sweetheart, and then his wife in August 1954. He attended the University of Mississippi. Tom served in the MS National Guard for 6 years. Beginning in 1954, Tom shared his expertise in business management in the grocery industry in Mississippi, Tennessee, Florida, and Texas. He retired from Kroger in 1986 and started his own food brokerage company, taking new products into grocery stores.



In 1998, Tom and Jeanne returned to MS and built their dream home in Desoto County. He was an active member of Hernando UMC. He organized the annual golf tournament for Wesley Meadows Retirement Community, and he served on their board for nine years.



Tom is remembered by his children as a hard-working father. We remember his amazing skills on an outdoor grill, like his famous ribs and his smoked turkey for holiday meals. He was an entertaining storyteller. Tom was a very driven man, loved to read, and was passionate about golf.



The family will receive friends from 10 am to 11 am on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Hernando Funeral Home. A service to celebrate Tom's life will follow at 11 am in the Hernando Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be at 1:30 pm at Pontotoc City Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hernando UMC- Building Fund or to MS Methodist Senior Services.



The family would like to thank the staff of The Arbors at Olive Grove Terrace and the staff of Encompass Hospice for their tender care and dedication to Tom.



