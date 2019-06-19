Services Williams Funeral Home 5270 Knight Arnold Rd Memphis , TN 38118 (901) 592-5160 Resources More Obituaries for Thomas McGee Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Thomas Wayne "Tommy" McGee

1948 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Thomas "Tommy" Wayne McGee, 70, of Walls, MS passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019 peacefully surrounded by family and friends. Thomas McGee was born on July 14, 1948 in Brookland, AR. He graduated from Brookland High School Class of 1966.



Tommy was an Army veteran who served in Vietnam. He went on to pursue a career as a field mechanic working for Road Builders, Caterpillar, Lehman Robert and UPS freight where he retired in 2011 after 18 years. He was a member of the American Legion and VFW. Tommy was a man of very few words; however, his actions spoke volumes. He was a selfless man and found joy in helping others. A perfect day for Tommy was sitting on his tailgate at Bass Landing watching the tugboats pass by.



Tommy leaves behind his daughter Ginger Cruz, son in law Alfonso Cruz and grandson Gabriel Cruz; sisters Duella McGee Madison and Jackie McGee White and brother Bill McGee. Tommy was preceded in death by his parents, Will McGee and Mamie Rodgers McGee; siblings, Doris McGee Rutledge, Kathleen McGee Underwood and Charles "Buddy" McGee.



Services will be held June 26, 2019 at 11:00 am at West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 4000 Forest Hill Irene Rd., Memphis, TN 38125. A celebration of life memorial service will follow at Life Fellowship West located at 6444 Goodman Rd. Wall, MS 38680. Arrangements by Williams Funeral Home, 5270 Knight Arnold Rd. Memphis, Tennessee 38118, (901) 592-5160 Published in The Daily Memphian on June 19, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries