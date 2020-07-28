Thomas Riley Perry, 66, of Bartlett, TN., retired truck driver for the Memphis City Schools – died on Tuesday, July 7th.



Thomas passed away just one day after he and his loving wife, Lugenia Sue Emmette Perry celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary – July 6th, 2020.



Thomas was preceded in death by his father, Alfred Wiley Perry – when Thomas was 9 months old. His mother, Alma Reed Fletcher Perry, now deceased, was left to raise her son, Thomas single handedly and with the help of his Grandparents and other family members. Thomas's father worked as an Aircraft Mechanic up until the time of his death.



Thomas Wiley Perry attended Treadwell High School graduated in 1973. He went on to serve his country in the United States Marine Corp as a L/CPL - Motor Transport Driver. He was Honorably Discharged – May 1975.



After leaving the Marine Corp – Thomas pursued his niche in life. He went to work for the Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) Bus company, Thomas left MATA and went to work for the Memphis City Schools – Board of Education as a truck driver, finally retiring due to health issues.



Thomas Wiley Perry was a devoted member of St. Stephens Methodist Church, Memphis, TN. He was active in the Boy Scouts of America – Troop 200. He was blessed with the opportunity to attend a National Boy Scout Jamboree and represent his scout Troop 200 from St. Stephens Methodist Church, Memphis, TN.



At 4:00 P.M. on July 6th, 1985 at Highland Heights Presbyterian Church, Memphis, TN – Thomas Wiley Perry's life changed for the better when he married his "Sunshine", Lugenia Sue Emmette.



Thomas and Lugenia had a very memorable marriage. They both worked very hard and long to maintain their home in Bartlett – Thomas (Memphis City Schools), Lugenia (Smith & Nephew).



During his lifetime on this earth – Thomas( and Lugenia) participated in many organizations. They were active members of the Shriners Association, Scottish Rite, Knights Templar, Masonic Lodge, Bartlett, TN, Order of Eastern Star, Mid-South Greyhound Association, West Memphis, AR. During their association with the Mid-South Greyhound Association they adopted and cared for seven different, unique Greyhounds – they considered them as their "kids". Muriell, Ivory Snow, Bc Blitzen, Simon, Heaven, Flo rida, and Ethan. Heaven outlasted them all (2018). Now, the newest "kid" is Samantha Houston (Sam), German Shepherd/Husky mix from the Houston Rescue organization.



Thomas Wiley Perry will be remembered as a man who would come to your aid no matter what the situation. He lived up to the Boy Scout motto- "Be Prepared".



Visitation will be 12:00 p.m. July 30, 2020, High Point Funeral Chapel 3788 Summer Ave, Memphis, TN 38122, Masonic Service 1: 45, Christian Service 2:00 p.m. followed by Military Honors.



"Though I speak with the tongues of men and of angels, and have not charity, I am become as sounding brass, or a tinkling cymbal.



And though I have the gift of prophecy, and understand all mysteries, and all knowledge; and though I have all faith, so that I could remove mountains, and have not charity, I am nothing.



And though I bestow all my goods to feed the poor, and though I give my body to be burned, and have not charity, it profiteth me nothing.



Charity suffereth long, and is kind; charity envieth not; charity vaunteth not itself, it is not puffed up.



Doth not behave itself unseemly, seeketh not her own, is not easily provoked, thinketh no evil; rejoiceth not in iniquity, but rejoiceth in the truth; beareth all things, believeth all things, hopeth all things, endureth all things.



Charity never faileth: but whether there be prophecies, they shall fail; whether there be tongues, they shall cease; whether there be knowledge, it shall vanish away.



For we know in part, and we prophesy in part. But when that which is perfect is come, then that which is in part shall be done away.



When I was a child, I spake as a child, I understood as a child, I thought as a child, but when I became a man, I put away childish things.



For now we see through a glass, darkly; but then face to face: now I know in part, but then shall I know even as also I am known.



And now abideth Faith, Hope, Charity, these three; but the greatest of these is Charity."



Services entrusted to Heritage Funeral Home and Cremation (901) 685-0723

