Tom was born September 22, 1935 in Lexington, AL to the late Wheeler Thomas and Mattie Howard Allen. Mr. Allen was a graduate of TN Tech, a Army Veteran having served in the Korean War, a member of Collierville VFW, Collierville Lion's Club, an Alderman for the Town of Collierville for 14 years where he served as Vice Mayor, Parks and Recreation Board, Planning Commission, Arts Council, Library Board, and Design & Review Commission. He was a agricultural sales rep, supervisor and part owner of the Arcadian Corporation and a member of the Germantown church of Christ.



Tom is survived by his wife of 55years; Getella Ann Allen, daughter; Sara Allen Wiles (Greg), son; Rex T. Allen, sister; Shirley Hurst, brother; Carthel Allen, five grandchildren; Caitlin Wiles, Taylor Wiles, Allison Wiles, Dalton Allen (Megan), Rachel Allen and one great-grandchild; Wynn Allen. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers; Horace and Billy Allen.



A visitation for Mr. Allen will be held Sunday, July 26, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Germantown Church of Christ, 8723 Poplar Pike, Geramantown, TN 38138 with funeral services following at 3:00 PM.



