, 63, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 surrounded by his family.He was born on July 5, 1957 to Kenneth and Hope Waller in Dewitt, Arkansas. Tim was a United States Navy Veteran and served his country honorably. He had a passion for music and loved playing the guitar. Tim's favorite pastimes were fishing, hunting, and anything to do with being outdoors. He also loved training horses. Tim loved his family; he was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle, and friend.Tim was preceded in death by his wife, Kathryn Waller.Survivors include his two children, Samantha South (Donald) and Stephanie Waller; his parents, Kenneth Waller, Hope Johnson and four sisters, Tammy Waldrop, Traci Moody (Tim), Susan Booth (Derrick), Sally Gearhart (Aaron). He also leaves behind 7 grandchildren, Merlin Waller, Morgan Waller, Tamara Bearden, Darrell Waller, Jerome Hope, Jr., Dustin South, one granddaughter on the way, and one great grandson, Trey Alexander; nieces and nephews, Shannon, Dawn, Joey, AJ, Elizabeth, Anna, Chance, Allison, Zac, Alissa, and Megan.