Timothy Donald Flatt, age 62, of Collierville, TN, passed away on December 1, 2020 at 7pm.



Funeral services will be held at 3:30 pm on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Highland Church of Christ with Eric Gentry officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.



Tim was born in Cookeville, TN to his cherished parents Bill and Louise Flatt on October 15th, 1958. The second of three sons, he was blessed with loving parents. Tim was enormously thankful for his parents and brothers and would often reflect on his wonderful childhood of happiness and love. He attended Wooddale High School in Memphis, Tennessee where he was a standout in both basketball and track. Following high school he attended Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas where he excelled again in basketball and track. While at Harding University he married Pamela Jean McFarlin of Carlisle, AR on May 24, 1980. They recently celebrated 40 years of God-honoring marriage together. After marrying his college sweetheart Tim completed his education with a masters in business administration from Memphis State University.



Tim had a successful career as a businessman specializing in marketing and administration. He most recently worked as the practice administrator at Pediatrics East, a role that he found fulfilling and meaningful. He was a faithful, longstanding, and committed member of Highland Church of Christ where he served as a deacon. He served as a faith encourager at Hope Works and believed in its mission of helping people rise to meet their full, God-given potential.



Tim's two great passions in life were his faith and his family. He spent his life living out the gospel. He believed in the power of the cross and the hope of the empty tomb.



Tim is survived by his beloved wife, best friend, and sweetheart of 40 years Pamela Jean Flatt; two sons David and Kevin; Daughter-in-love Lauren; brothers Steve and Daniel; Parents Bill and Louise Flatt; and grandchildren Allison, Crawford, and Emma.



Pallbearers will be Kevin Flatt, David Flatt, Mike Cunningham, Bubba Edwards, Bill Ivey, and Gray Thompson. Honorary pallbearers will be Bill Flatt, Steve Flatt, Daniel Flatt, and the physicians from Pediatrics East.



The family of Tim Flatt wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the Highland Church of Christ for your abiding love and presence. The family also wishes to extend our appreciation to the physicians and staff at Pediatrics East. The family is also grateful for the teams at West Cancer Center and Methodist Germantown Hospital, especially Ram Battini, M.D. and Paxton Dixon, M.D.



Tim's love and legacy will continue to abide in those who knew and loved him. We grieve the loss of a great man but also celebrate a life truly well lived. We rejoice in the truth that Tim now enjoys the great reward of eternal presence with his Creator and Savior.



