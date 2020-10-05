, a champion for at-risk children and families in our community and across the United States, died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, after a seven-month battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 64.Goldsmith impacted the lives of almost 200,000 children with serious emotional and behavioral problems in 31 years as chief clinical officer at Youth Villages, a national nonprofit organization founded in Memphis, which now works in 23 states and the District of Columbia."Tim was a member of a small, core group of leaders in the 1990s who built our organization into what it is today," said CEO Patrick Lawler. "He had a clear vision of what is best for children and families and always guided us to the most innovative, effective ways to help children with the most urgent needs."He met his wife, Kristie, at Lambuth College in 1975, and many of his lifelong friends are from his time there, where he was a member of the Kappa Alpha fraternity and Kristie was the fraternity "Rose"."I was fortunate he picked me to walk beside him through thick and thin for 43 years," Mrs. Goldsmith said. "Our life was full of happy times, good friends, great families and wonderful children. We enjoyed a life-long partnership."Wayne Warren, cultural arts manager for the City of Collierville, met Goldsmith on their first day at Lambuth. "We wound up being roommates, fraternity brothers, soul brothers. He was the most loyal and loving friend anyone could ask for."Goldsmith was an enthusiastic volunteer at Memphis-area nonprofit organizations where Kristie worked."He was always my biggest supporter," said Mrs. Goldsmith, who is a Memphis nonprofit development executive. She is now director of alumni relations at the University of Memphis. "We helped build Hope House, have a teddy bear cubby at the Memphis Child Advocacy Center where his work often was intertwined with mine for the protection of children. We were at every concert at the Memphis Botanic Gardens where we forged strong friendships with the wonderful garden staff. He also helped me at every bowl game and away game for University of Memphis football. Over the years, he learned a lot about event management and could even get the Tiger tablecloths and decorations on just right before the guests arrived."His children, Morgan and Drew, remember him as thoughtful, intelligent, passionate, supportive and fun-loving. He and mom became a "second parents" to many of their friends and never turned any one of them away. Several years ago, Tim married one of his "second" daughters, Amelia and his husband Andrew."He lived a full life and gave of himself in every way he could," Morgan said. "He knew how to make everyone he met comfortable. You could tell him anything. He would never judge you. He always understood."Goldsmith was a band parent, choir parent, and coach for son Drew's youth baseball teams. "He researched everything he did – including coaching. He always gave away a game ball after we played," Drew said. "We went to so many concerts and Titans games together and both of the Auburn national championship games. He enjoyed spending time with us and our friends."Goldsmith was born Aug. 29, 1956, in Memphis. He was a graduate of Wooddale High School, earned his undergraduate degree in sociology from Lambuth College and his master's and doctorate degrees in marriage and family therapy from the University of Southern California. He was appointed by the governor to the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth, was a member of the national advisory council of the Children in Managed Care Initiative for the Center for Healthcare Strategies and has served on the advisory board member for MST (Multisystemic Therapy) Services.He is survived by his wife, Kristie Sears Goldsmith; daughter, Morgan Goldsmith Melancon (Keith); son, Drew Goldsmith (Shelly Gareiss); granddaughter, Kaylie Melancon; his father, Fred Goldsmith; brother, Jeff Goldsmith; and sister, Gigi Franklin. Other survivors include his mother-in-law, Gwen Sears; brothers-in-law, David Sears and Robert Sears; and sister-in-law, Cathy Sears. He also has a number of nieces, nephews and close friends he loved deeply.