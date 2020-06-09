Tina Marie "T" Miotti, 52, of Bartlett, TN passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020. She was born on October 31st, 1967 to the late Phillip Boren and Diana McElhaney.



Mrs. Miotti graduated from Bartlett High School in 1985 and was a member of Hope Church of Germantown TN. She loved to make people happy and put a smile on everyone she met. Tina loved being around family, especially her grandgirls.



She is survived by her husband, Tracey Miotti; her children, Brandie Soucy (Dustin), Dalton Smith, Sterling Sheppard; step-children, Dalton Miotti and Kaylee Miotti; grandchildren, Skylar Soucy and Palmer Soucy.



The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Memphis Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Pkwy, Bartlett, TN.



YOU ARE MY SUNSHINE

