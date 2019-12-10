Home

Services
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
(901) 725-0100
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Germantown Baptist Church
9450 Poplar Avenue
Service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Germantown Baptist Church
9450 Poplar Avenue
Toby (Jackson) Flowers


1939 - 2019
Toby (Jackson) Flowers Obituary
Toby Jackson Flowers, 80, of Germantown, TN, died Saturday, December 7, 2019, at her residence after a long battle with lung cancer.

Toby was born in Trenton, TN August 2, 1939, where she lived until she married the love of her life, William P. Flowers, Sr. They began their life together while William completed medical school, and started a family. They raised three boys, William Jr., Ken and Richard.

Toby was an active member of Germantown Baptist Church, where she was a member of the adult choir and the Hallelujah Chorus. She also taught an exercise class there (Flexercise) for over 25 years. She was a giver and gave all of her time and talent wherever needed.

She was an avid reader and always had a good book and a bible at her bedside. Her faith was obvious in her life and she took the diagnosis of lung cancer in stride, saying "It is what it is".

She was fun-loving, witty and wise, and lived life to the fullest.

She is survived by her three sons, William P. Flowers, Jr. (Kerry), Kenneth J. Flowers (Vickie) and Richard N. Flowers (Emily); Five grandchildren, Parks (Grace Ann), Molly, Preston, Steven (Allie) and John Scott.

She is predeceased by her parents, Eldon and Helen Jackson, and her husband, Dr. William P. Flowers, Sr.

Visitation will be from 11 am to 1 pm Friday, December 13, 2019, at Germantown Baptist Church, 9450 Poplar Avenue, with services to follow.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Dec. 10, 2019
