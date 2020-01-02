|
|
|
Todd Richard Eaton, 59, a lifelong Memphian, died on December 30, 2019.
Born on May 23, 1960, Todd was one of two children born to the late Jack & Erma Eaton. Todd graduated from Christian Brothers High School Class of 1978 and then from Memphis State University with a degree in Broadcasting. He worked for AFLAC for almost 30 years. He was a referee and umpire who influenced thousands of kids and adults. He was a passionate sports fan whose favorite teams were the Philadelphia Phillies, Eagles, 76ers and Penn State. Todd's first love was for Jesus and his boldness for sharing the gospel was unmatched.
Todd is survived by his wife of 34 years Gloria Prater Eaton; sister Lisa (David) Eaton Adams of St. Louis, MO; and many close friends and extended family.
A gathering for family and friends will be on Friday, January 3 beginning at 9:00 a.m. until funeral services at 11:00 a.m. all at Harvest Church, 3645 Forest Hill Irene Road, Germantown, TN 38138. Burial will follow in the Clifton Cemetery in Clifton, TN around 3:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be sent to the Memphis Union Mission where he loved to share the Gospel.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Jan. 2, 2020