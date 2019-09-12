|
Attorney Tom Avery, 89, left this life exactly as he would have wished when he closed his briefcase and prepared to leave the Memphis courthouse on September 10, 2019. His heart simply refused to make another beat. He was reputed to be the oldest practicing attorney in Shelby County.
He began life on March 13, 1930, in Memphis, the son of a transplanted Connecticut Yankee, Christopher Lester Avery, and a native Arkansan, Hester Avery, neé Anderson. Tom attended Memphis public schools and the University of Memphis prior to obtaining his law degree from Vanderbilt University in 1955. Outside the home, the practice of law and public service were his passions. At Vanderbilt, Tom met his dear friend and future law partner, William H. Fisher III, and in 1965 they founded the firm of Robinson, Fisher, and Avery. Tom became active local and state politics and served in the Tennessee House of Representatives from 1967 to 1971. In 1973, he was a lobbyist and chief draftsman for the Shelby County Restructure Act, which provided the foundation for the current County Commission form of government. Subsequently, Tom served three terms on the Shelby County Election Commission, and in 1981 was appointed by Lamar Alexander to serve as Judge of the Circuit Court Division VIII.
After the years of public service, Tom returned to private practice where he was passionate for serving others through the application of law. He truly enjoyed all aspects of the legal community - deputies, bailiffs, court clerks and secretaries, fellow attorneys and his many dear clients.
Tom was married for forty-one years to his late wife, Anne Dooley, and he was so enamored with the institution that he officiated at the weddings of his daughter, grand-daughter and other dear friends and relatives. Tom enjoyed Civil War history and family genealogy, especially when he visited his rural retreat in Hardeman County.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Elizabeth and Charlie Ivey; his son and daughter-in-law, Thomas and Angie Avery; his grandchildren Thomas (Candace), Mary Agnes, and Anna Jane Avery; and Savannah (Trevor) Bell, and Mallory and Olivia Ivey. He is also survived by his friend and law partner, Valerie Fisher, his friend and long-serving secretary, Pamela Stewart, and his delightful friend and companion, Barbara Kleitsch and her son Lee.
Family and friends will gather on Monday, September 16th from two o'clock in the afternoon until a celebration of Tom's life begins an hour later at three o'clock all in the sanctuary of Independent Presbyterian Church led by Rev. Mike Malone.
Financial gifts in Mr. Avery's name may be offered to the organization of your choice.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Sept. 12, 2019