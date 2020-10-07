Tom Perry, 62 and Dynnice Perry, 61 died unexpectedly the evening of October 1, 2020.



Tom was born September 16, 1958 in Memphis, Tennessee the son of the late Charlie Perry and the late Faye (Whitehorn) Perry. He was a graduate from Sky-View Academy, Class of 76, and graduate of Christian Brothers College. He studied civil engineering and was an estimator for over 30 years. For the past 6 years he has been with Hargrove Engineers and Constructors.



Dynnice was born December 5, 1958 in New Albany, Mississippi the daughter of the late Doyle Cook and Jamie (Grubbs) Cook. She was a graduate from Hammond Hills High School, Class of 75, and completed Vocational School for Office Administration and Accounting. Dynnice was the Senior Accountant at United Way of Memphis where she had worked for over 30 years.



Tom and Dynnice met in 1973 while attending driver's education class and later married on October 18, 1980. They would have celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary this year.



Tom and Dynnice are survived by their sons; Alan Perry and his wife, Heather of Atoka, Tennessee; Matthew Perry and his wife, Ashley of Saulsbury, Tennessee; six grandchildren, Allison Perry, Wesley Perry, Savannah Perry, Ainsley Perry, Hayden Perry, Taylor Holiman; Dynnice's mother, Jamie (Grubbs) Cook and sister, Debbie Cook of New Albany, Mississippi and brother Gary Cook of Memphis, Tennessee.



The Perry's were not often without the other for very long until hunting season came around each year. As newlyweds, they moved to Provo, Utah where Tom had secured a job and a few years later they moved to Idaho before returning to Memphis, Tennessee in 1984.



Tom and Dynnice were devoted to their family and friends who always knew they were supported and loved. They loved spending time in nature, traveling to bluegrass festivals, meandering through antique malls, being on the golf course, or on the lake. They were happiest when they were with their family watching their grandchildren laugh, grow and learn.



They were members of First Baptist Millington for 30 plus years and were very involved with their Sunday School group who were their chosen family. Tom was on the board for the U.S. Christian Golf Association for many years.



Tom shared his passion of being an outdoorsman with his sons, teaching them to be avid hunters and fishermen. He passed on his love of baseball to his boys. They both excelled in the sport and he and Dynnice were proud to be able to see their grandkids follow suit.



Dynnice also enjoyed the outdoors. She loved watching her children and grandchildren play sports and shared the art of cooking with her family. Even though her cookies may have not come out just right, she always knew how to make "cookie dust" taste amazing according to her grandkids.



Tom and Dynnice left an impression on everyone they met with their kindness, their sincerity, their joy and humor, and their devotion to their families. They will be deeply missed by their family, their friends, and everyone who knew them.



Services will be held at Memphis Funeral Home 3700 N Germantown Rd Memphis, TN 38133. Visitation will be Thursday, October 8th, 2020 5pm-8pm and services will be Friday, October 9th, 2020 at 10am.

