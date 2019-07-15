|
Tommy J. Mauck, age 74, of Bartlett, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019. He was a retired service technician for over 30 years with Sears and after retirement, he opened A+ Appliance. Tommy was an avid Memphis State fan, golfer, enjoyed watching NASCAR and spending time with his family.
Mr. Mauck was preceded in death by parents, Lois and Jim Robinson and his two brothers Bob Mauck and Jimmy Bragg. He s survived by his loving wife Bobbie Mauck of 45 years, two children; Matt Mauck, Lindsay Crump (Chris), two grandchildren; Cameron and Lily.
The family will receive friend's from 9:00 am until service time at 10:00 am, on Monday, July 15, 2019, at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Pky. Bartlett, TN 38133.
Any memorial contributions may be sent to .
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralGermantownParkway.com for the Mauck family.
Published in The Daily Memphian on July 15, 2019