Tommy Summerlin

1939 – 2020

, age 81, resident of Mason, Tennessee and husband of the late Nellie Rogers Summerlin, departed this life Tuesday morning, September 15, 2020 at his residence.Tommy was born May 31, 1939 in Kirkland, Georgia, the son of Joseph and Kizzie Matilda Lewis Summerlin. He was employed as a railroad superintendent for much of his life before his retirement in 2012. Tommy was a member of Belmont Methodist Church in Mason.Mr. Summerlin is survived by four daughters, Verlene Summerlin (Michele) of Doerun, GA, Matilda "Tilly" Sanders (Mike) of Murray, KY, Bertha Wilkerson (Bill) of Mason, TN and Betty Jo Tapp (Randall) of Mason, TN; nine grandchildren, Matthew Summerlin (Mason), Joey Tompkins (Hope), Nikki Gruthoff (Greg), Janet Tapp, Emma Tapp, Robert Tapp, Amanda Wheeler (Melvin), Claudia Tyson, McKenzie Murphy, Austin Sanders and Kamber Sanders; two brothers, Hardy Summerlin (Laverne) of Pearson, GA and Jimmy Summerlin (Debbie) of Middleton, TN; eight great-grandchildren, Miley Wheeler, Adriana Tompkins, Blake Tompkins, Carly Tompkins, Chloe Sanders, Anna Sanders and Benjamin Gruthoff and Izzy Gruthoff; numerous nieces and nephews and four special friends, Pam Tyson, Tatiana Childress, John Childress and Martha Taylor.He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Nellie Rogers Summerlin who died March 30, 2020; his parents, Joseph and Kizzie Summerlin; four sisters, Allie Mae Summerlin, Ruby Summerlin, Christine Bowen and Emma Kiefer; and two brothers, J.W. Summerlin and Roger Summerlin.