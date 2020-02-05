Home

Joe Ford Funeral Home
1616 Winchester Rd
Memphis, TN 38116
901-345-6075
Tony Smith

Tony Smith Obituary
Tony Smith, 55 passed away on February 3, 2020.

Funeral will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020, at 10 AM at N. J. Ford & Sons Funeral Home located 12 South Parkway, West. Burial Forest Hill Cemetery-Midtown.

He leaves his wife, Sheber C. Smith, daughter Atlantica Smith, step-son, Quintilianus Carger, his mother Erciele Smith, sisters Monique Smith, Becky C. Killom (Walter), Erica Campbell (Roderick), nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

Joe Ford Funeral Home Has Charge
1616 Winchester Rd.
Memphis, TN. 38116
901.345.6075
Published in The Daily Memphian on Feb. 5, 2020
