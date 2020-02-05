|
|
|
Tony Smith, 55 passed away on February 3, 2020.
Funeral will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020, at 10 AM at N. J. Ford & Sons Funeral Home located 12 South Parkway, West. Burial Forest Hill Cemetery-Midtown.
He leaves his wife, Sheber C. Smith, daughter Atlantica Smith, step-son, Quintilianus Carger, his mother Erciele Smith, sisters Monique Smith, Becky C. Killom (Walter), Erica Campbell (Roderick), nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
Joe Ford Funeral Home Has Charge
1616 Winchester Rd.
Memphis, TN. 38116
901.345.6075
Published in The Daily Memphian on Feb. 5, 2020