Mr. Travis Pannell, of Olive Branch, passed away on 6/7/2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
He was a graduate of Mississippi State University and a longtime owner of Magnolia Paper and Janitor Supply until he retired in 2014. Travis was an avid fan of horse racing and traveling. He was a member of Al Chymia Shriner, Scottish Rite, Unity Lodge 95, and American Legion Post.
Travis was preceded in death by his parents, William Travis Pannell Sr. and Louise Pannell; son William Travis Pannell III and stepson Terry McDonald; grandson, Ryan Brooks.
Travis is survived by his wife Sandra Pannell; daughter Susan (Richard) Jones; stepdaughter, Amy (Robert) Lazzell; granddaughter, Ashley Lyons, Mallory Rosetti; grandsons, Garrett and Hunter Brooks, Justin Clark and ten great-grandchildren.
Services will be June 10, 2020, with visitation beginning at 12:30 pm until 1:30 at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue. A graveside service following at 2:00 pm at Memphis Memory Gardens, 6444 Raleigh LaGrange Rd. For those who cannot attend please watch on Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/MemphisFuneral/.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Jun. 10, 2020.