Major Trevor Philip Joseph was a 2004 graduate of Houston High School, in Collierville, TN, and excelled there in both his academics as well as on the soccer field. He was a loyal Tennessee Vols fan and attended the University of Tennessee Knoxville until 2008, when he was commissioned as a medical services officer in the US Army. Soon after, he began his extraordinary career as a MEDEVAC helicopter pilot.
Major Joseph was the Commander of "Cajun Dustoff" MEDEVAC unit in Fort Polk, LA at the time of his death. He was an exceptional leader and courageous aviator who was always proud to go above and beyond for his soldiers and never hesitated at any mission, no matter the risk. Over his 11 year career, Major Joseph deployed twice to Afghanistan (2010 and 2017) and was awarded multiple honors including: the Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal with Valor and Combat, two Army Commendation Medals, Army Achievement Medal, Parachutist Badge, Combat Action Badge and the Senior Aviator Badge. He was also one of four soldiers who were awarded "Rescue Of the Year" for their bravery and courage shown during a difficult MEDEVAC mission while in Afghanistan in 2016.
Major Joseph is survived by his loving wife, Erin Joseph; devoted parents, Peter and Nancy Joseph; a brother, Peter Chadwick (Shannon) Joseph, Jr.; parents-in-law, Tom and Karen Tutt; brothers-in-law, Taylor (Elaina) Tutt and Trevor Tutt; and sisters-in-law, Jackie Tutt, Jessie (Kelly) Edwards, and Allison Tutt. He also leaves behind many adoring nephews and nieces; Philip and Nathanael Joseph, and Audrey, Emmett, and Evelyn Edwards; as well as several loving aunts, uncles and cousins. In addition, his two "furry" children, Charlie and Layla.
The family of our fallen hero invites all family, friends and the public, who wish to pay their respects, to Major Joseph's final arrangements as follows:
VISITATION:
Monday, October 7, 2019
11:00am- 4:00pm
Harvest Church
3645 Forest Hill Irene Rd. Germantown, TN 38138
MEMORIAL SERVICE
Tuesday, October 8, 2019
10:00am
Harvest Church
3645 Forest Hill Irene Rd
Germantown, TN 38138
INTERMENT:
Immediately following memorial service
West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery
4000 Forest Hill Irene Rd
Memphis, TN 38125
In lieu of flowers, please pay forward one act of kindness in honor of Trevor, or please consider making a donation to The at www.woundedwarriorproject.org.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Oct. 2, 2019