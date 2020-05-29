Trintje Russell Wade, 83, died peacefully at her home on May 28, 2020, surrounded by her husband Maury and their four children, Cathy (Jim Rungee), Maury III (Deanne), Susan (Chris Holliday), Chris (Rene).



She was the cherished grandmother of Kate, Joe, John Michael, and Anna Rungee, Mary Catherine Wade, Jonathan, Andrew, and Elizabeth Holliday, Jack and Henry Wade.



She was the daughter of Lucy and Jim Russell of Skaneateles, New York, and the sister of Jim Russell all of whom predeceased her.



She is survived by her sisters, Susan Rielly (Bill-deceased), Barbara Carr (Bradley-deceased), Holly Bell (Jim), Lucy Seitz (Jim), Linda Russell (widow of brother Jim).



She was graduated from Kenwood Academy of the Sacred Heart and attended LeMoyne College. She was a member of the Junior Leagues of Syracuse and Memphis, the Cenacle Retreat League of Memphis, Birthright of Memphis, a special interest in elementary education and a communicant at St. Louis Catholic Church.



A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Louis Catholic Church, 203 S. White Station Rd. on Wednesday, June 3, at 10 a.m., with "social distancing" expected. Family burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.



Donations may be made to the Msgr. Clunan St. Louis School Endowment Fund.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store