Troy A. Bennett
, 54, of Memphis, Tennessee passed away October 25th, 2020.
He was born to Frank Bennett, Jr. and Sharon (Bennett) Miller on September 13th, 1966 in Memphis, Tennessee. His paternal grandparents, Frank and Jean Bennett, and his Aunt Debbie Huggins preceded him in death.
Along with his parents, he is survived by his wife Ann Bennett; his children, Dustin Bennett, Amber Bennett, Alyssa Bennett; and grandchild Elizabeth Ann Bennett.In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to The Muscular Dystrophy Association or to LeBonheur Children's Hospital.
Family will receive friends from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Thursday, October 29th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, Tennessee. Services will follow at 2:00 pm.