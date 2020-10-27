, 54, of Memphis, Tennessee passed away October 25th, 2020.He was born to Frank Bennett, Jr. and Sharon (Bennett) Miller on September 13th, 1966 in Memphis, Tennessee. His paternal grandparents, Frank and Jean Bennett, and his Aunt Debbie Huggins preceded him in death.Along with his parents, he is survived by his wife Ann Bennett; his children, Dustin Bennett, Amber Bennett, Alyssa Bennett; and grandchild Elizabeth Ann Bennett.